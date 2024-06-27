Steven Wilson remixes Ultravox's 1984 album Lament

As he did with similar deluxe box sets for Vienna, Rage In Eden and Quartet, Steven Wilson has remixed Ultravox's 1984 album Lament for an eight-disc deluxe edition box set to celebrate the album's 40th anniversary, which will be released through Chrysalis Records on September 6.

As well as brand new 5.1 and stereo remixes by Wilson, the new box set features 72 tracks, 45 of them previously unreleased, which includes a remix of the original analogue recording, all the singles, the B-sides, remixes and rarities for the 1984 album, as well as an unreleased 1984 concert and a disc of 1980s style extended remixes from Wilson, Moby and more. You can see the full tracklisting below.

The set, which is also available as a 5LP deluxe vinyl edition and as a 2 album half-speed master, comes housed in a 12" x 12" box with a 20-page booklet featuring a new essay with new interviews and previously unseen photos and a replica 1984 tour programme. All formats have been designed replicating designer Peter Saville’s original black-print-on-black-card artwork.

Lament was the fourth album of the Midge Ure era, and the last to feature drummer Warren Cann until 2012's reunion album Brilliant. Having worked with Conny Plank and George Martin, the band optd to produce Lament themselves. The album was a huge success, featuring big hits in the guitar-driven One Small Day, the Cold War paranoia of Dancing With Tears In My Eyes and the brooding title track.

A one-off, limited edition Blu-ray Atmos miox of the album will be available through Super Deluxe Edition.

Ultravox's longstanding bass player Christopher Cross died in April aged 71.

Pre-order Lament.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order Atmos Blu-ray.

(Image credit: Chrysalis Records)

Ultravox: Lament

7CD/DVD Box Set

CD1: LAMENT [ORIGINAL 1984 REMASTERED]

White China

One Small Day

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes

Lament

Man of Two Worlds

Heart of The Country

When The Time Comes

A Friend I Call Desire

CD2: LAMENT [STEVEN WILSON STEREO MIX]

White China *

One Small Day *

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes *

Lament *

Man of Two Worlds *

Heart of The Country *

When The Time Comes *

A Friend I Call Desire *

Easterly [B-side] *

Building [B-side] *

Love’s Great Adventure [A-side Single] *

CD3: LAMENT [Extended Re-Mix] *

White China [Extended Re-Mix] *

One Small Day [Extended Re-Mix] *

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Blank & Jones so8os Reconstruction] *

Lament [Moby Remix] *

Man of Two Worlds [Extended Re-Mix] *

Heart of The Country [Extended Re-Mix] *

When The Time Comes [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix] *

A Friend I Call Desire [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix] *

CD4: LAMENT [Single Mixes/B-Sides/Rarities]

One Small Day [U.S. Single Edit]

Easterly

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Single Version]

Building

One Small Day [U.S. Club Version]

Lament [Single Version]

Heart of The Country [Instrumental]

Love’s Great Adventure

White China [Live at Hammersmith Odeon, June 1984]

Man of Two Worlds [Instrumental]

White China [Rough Mix]*

Lament [Backing Track]*

Man of Two Worlds [Monitor Mix]*

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Piano Version]*

Love’s Great Adventure [Work In Progress]*

Threads 1*

Threads 2 [Love’s Great Adventure Theme]*

Rivets

CD5: LAMENT [The 1984 EXTENDED RE-MIXES]

One Small Day [Special Re-Mix]

One Small Day [Special Extra Re-Mix Extra]

White China [Special Re-Mix]

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Special Re-Mix]

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Extended]

Lament [Extended Version]

Heart of The Country [Unedited Special Re-Mix]*

Love’s Great Adventure [Extended Version]

One Small Day [Final Mix]

CD7: SET MOVEMENTS: Hammersmith 1984 [Pt.I]

Man of Two Worlds*

Passing Strangers*

We Stand Alone*

New Europeans *

I Remember (Death In The Afternoon)*

Visions In Blue*

Heart of The Country*

Western Promise*

Vienna*

CD8: SET MOVEMENTS: Hammersmith 1984 [Pt.II]

Reap The Wild Wind*

We Came to Dance*

White China*

One Small Day*

Hymn*

The Voice*

Lament*

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes*

All Stood Still*

DVD [Audio Only]:

Lament/B-sides: Steven Wilson Mix*

DTS 24/96 5.1 Surround Mix

DOLBY AC3 5.1 Surround Mix

24/96 LPCM Stereo.

Lament/B-Sides: Original 1984 Mixes

24/96 LPCM Stereo Mix.

* Previously Unreleased