Ultravox to release deluxe 6CD/DVD Rage In Eden box set

Ultravox's Rage In Eden gets the deluxe treatment this autumn with the release of a six-CD/DVD box set via Chrysalis on September 23. The collection includes 52 tracks, 34 of which are previously unreleased, and a new stereo mix by Steven Wilson.

Rage In Eden was originally released in October 1981 and was the group's second album with vocalist Midge Ure. As with Vienna and Systems Of Romance, it was produced by krautrock supremo Conny Plank and found them moving in a more experimental and complex direction. Ure himself has described it as "a more interesting album" than Vienna and, although it didn't reach the same commercial heights the record did yield two Top 20 singles in the UK: The Thin Wall and The Voice.

The new deluxe box set pulls together rare and exclusive material from the period including rehearsal/work in progress versions of tracks, B-sides and a newly mixed recording of Ultravox's October 1981 concert at Hammersmith Odeon. It also comes with a 20-page booklet containing new notes by Warren Cann, unseen photos and lyrics, as well as a reproduction of their 1981 tour programme.

An abridged version of the set will also be available on double-vinyl, picture disc, and as a limited edition four-LP on clear vinyl with bonus tracks. Pre-orders are now open.

(Image credit: Press)

CD One: Rage In Eden [Original 1981 Analogue Master]

01. The Voice

02. We Stand Alone

03. Rage In Eden

04. I Remember (Death In The Afternoon)

05. The Thin Wall

06. Stranger Within

07. Accent On Youth

08. The Ascent

09. Your Name (Has Slipped My Mind Again)

CD Two: Rage In Eden [Steven Wilson Stereo Mix] – Previously Unreleased

01. We Stand Alone

02. Rage In Eden

03. The Thin Wall

04. Stranger Within (Full Length Version)

05. Accent On Youth

06. The Ascent

07. Your Name (Has Slipped My Mind).

08. I Never Wanted To Begin

09. Paths And Angles

10. I Remember (Death In The Afternoon) [Steven Wilson Work In Progress Mix]

11. Your Name (Has Slipped My Mind) [Steven Wilson Work In Progress Mix]

CD Three: Rarities: Singles/B-Sides/Rehearsals

01. The Thin Wall [Single Version]

02. I Never Wanted To Begin [7” Version]

03. I Never Wanted To Begin [Extended Version]

04. The Voice [Single Version]

05. Paths & Angles

06. Private Lives [Live at Crystal Palace 13/6/81]

07. All Stood Still [Live at Crystal Palace 13/6/81]

08. I Remember (Death In The Afternoon) [Instrumental Cassette Rehearsal] – Previously Unreleased

09. Accent On Youth [Instrumental Cassette Rehearsal] – Previously Unreleased

10. Paths & Angles/The Thin Wall [Instrumental Cassette Rehearsal] – Previously Unreleased

11. Untitled I [Cassette Rehearsal] – Previously Unreleased

12. Untitled II [Cassette Rehearsal] – Previously Unreleased

13. The Thin Wall [Work In Progress Mix]

14. Stranger Within [Work In Progress Mix]

15. The Voice [Work In Progress Mix] – Previously Unreleased

16. We Stand Alone [Work In Progress Mix] – Previously Unreleased

CD Four: Live at Hammersmith Odeon 16/10/1981 [Part I] – Previously Unreleased

01. The Thin Wall

02. New Europeans

03. Sleepwalk

04. I Remember (Death In The Afternoon)

05. Stranger Within

06. Mr. X

07. Rage In Eden

CD Five: Live at Hammersmith Odeon 16/10/1981 [Part II] – Previously Unreleased

01. Accent On Youth

02. The Ascent

03. Your Name (Has Slipped My Mind Again)

04. Vienna

05. Passionate Reply

06. Passing Strangers

07. We Stand Alone

08. All Stood Still

09. The Voice

DVD [Audio Only]

‘Rage In Eden’ Album and B-Sides– Steven Wilson Mixes [24/96 5.1 Surround Mix / DTS – Previously Unreleased

96/24 5.1 Surround Mix / DOLBY AC3 5.1 Surround Mix / 9624 LPCM Stereo Mix]

‘Rage In Eden’ album and B-Sides - Original 1980 Production Masters: [96/24 LPCM Stereo Mix]