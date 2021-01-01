Steven Wilson covers Taylor Swift's The Last Great American Dynasty

Steven Wilson has released a new video of him covering Taylor Swift's The Last Great American Dynasty as part of his The Future Bites sessions. The track is taken from Swift's Folklore album, one of two she released in 2020.

"My final TFB session track of 2020 is something a bit different," says Wilson. To mark the end of the year I wanted to do a cover of someone else's song from 2020 rather than one of mine, and I’ve chosen one from Taylor Swift's fantastic Folklore album. This is a story-telling song with brilliant lyrics, and rather a lot of them. In fact it might be the most words I’ve ever had to sing in three and half minutes, which is why you’ll see me reading them off a cheat-sheet!

"My version is pretty faithful, maybe a bit too much, but in the spirit of the session concept it was learned and recorded quickly. Plus it just sounded so good the way she did it. Happy New Year to you all, and best wishes for a wonderful 2021."

The intimate performance is the fourth in the current series, which has also included renditions of King Ghost, Porcupine Tree's Collapse The Light Into Earth, Significant Other (originally from Wilsons solo debut Insurgentes), 12 Things I Forgot (with Gary Kemp) and Drown With Me.

Wilson releases his sixth studio album, The Future Bites on January 29, 2021