Watch Steven Wilson and Gary Kemp perform 12 Things I Forgot

Steven Wilson has shared a new 'live' version of his current single 12 Things I Forgot as part of his Future Bites Sessions. He's joined on the new version, which you can watch below, with Saucerful of Secrets and Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp.

"The fifth in The Future Bites sessions series is my current single 12 Things I Forgot," says Wilson. "For this one I invited my buddy Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet and A Saucerful of Secrets over to do a fantastic and soulful job on the harmony vocals, thanks Gary! Look out for some more guests on future session tracks."

The intimate performance is the fifth in the current series, which has also included renditions of the Insurgents track Significant Other, King Ghost, as well as Porcupine Tree's Collapse The Light Into Earth and Drown With Me.

Wilson releases his sixth studio album, The Future Bites on January 29, 2021