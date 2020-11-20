Watch Steven Wilson perform a very special version of Significant Other

Steven Wilson has shared a new 'live' version of Significant Other as part of his Future Bites Sessions. The original recording appeared on his 2008 solo debut album, Insurgentes, and has never been performed live.

Says Wilson: "Like most musicians I'm currently unable to tour or perform in front of a live audience, so instead I'm starting a live in the studio video series called The Future Bites Sessions, creating new stripped-down versions of songs in my own studio."

The intimate performance is the fourth in the current series, which has also included renditions of King Ghost, as well as Porcupine Tree's Collapse The Light Into Earth and Drown With Me.

Wilson releases his sixth studio album, The Future Bites on January 29, 2021. It includes the singles Personal Shopper, Eminent Sleaze and King Ghost.