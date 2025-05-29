John Fogerty does a Taylor Swift and remakes his Creedence Clearwater Revival classics

John Fogerty has rerecorded an album's worth of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics for an upcoming collection, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, which will be released on August 22 via Concord.

In a clear reference to pop icon Taylor Swift, who has released "Taylor's Version" remakes of four of her albums after being unable to purchase the rights to the original recordings, Fogerty is calling his remakes "John's Versions", although, unlike Swift, he does own his own masters.

"For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written," says Fogerty. "Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that – of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love."

Those people include Fogerty's sons Shane and Tyler – both guitarists – as well as drummer Matt Chamberlain, keyboardist Bob Malone, bassist Bob Glaub and saxophonist Rob Stone. Shane also co-produced the album with his father, while executive producer duties were carried out by Fogerty Sr.'s wife Julie.

"I knew first-hand how much it meant for John to get his publishing back," says Julie. "It has been so joyful and beautiful since this happened for him. This is a celebration of his life's work. It is the biggest party for the good guy/artist winning."

The first fruits of Fogerty's labours are now available, with new versions of Creedence's Up Around The Bend and Have You Ever Seen The Rain on streaming platforms now, as well as a John's Version remake of Porterville, originally recorded by Creedence under their original name of The Golliwogs in 1967. All three tracks are below, as well as the album's tracklisting.

In early 2023, Fogerty won control over his back catalogue after a legal battle that'd taken five decades to reach its conclusion.

"This is something I thought would never be a possibility," said Fogerty at the time. "After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do."

Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years is available to pre-order now. Fogerty plays the second of two shows to mark his 80th birthday this evening (May 29) at New York's Beacon Theatre and will play the UK's Glastonbury Festival in June. Full dates below.

John Fogerty: Legacy - The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years tracklist

01. Up Around The Bend

﻿﻿﻿02. Who’ll Stop The Rain

03. Proud Mary

04. Have You Ever Seen The Rain

﻿﻿﻿05. Lookin’ Out My Back Door

06. Born On The Bayou

07. ﻿﻿﻿Run Through The Jungle

08. Someday Never Comes

﻿﻿﻿09. Porterville

10. Hey Tonight

11. Lodi

﻿﻿﻿﻿12. Wrote A Song For Everyone

﻿﻿﻿﻿13. Bootleg

﻿﻿﻿﻿14. Don’t Look Now

﻿﻿﻿15. Long As I Can See The Light

16. Down On The Corner

﻿﻿﻿﻿17. Bad Moon Rising

﻿﻿﻿﻿18. Travelin’ Band

﻿﻿﻿﻿19. Green River

﻿﻿﻿﻿20. Fortunate Son

May 29: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Jun 20: Vitoria-Gasteiz Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 25: Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium

Jun 26: Paris Zenith Paris, France

Jun 28: Pilton Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jul 16: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Jul 17: Battle Creek Firekeepers Casino, MI

Aug 01: Doswell SERVPRO Pavilion at The Meadow Event Park, VA

Aug 02: Selbyville Freeman Arts Pavilion, DE|

Aug 03: Quincy Veterans Memorial Stadium, MA

