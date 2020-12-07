Steven Wilson announces new tour dates for September and October

Steven Wilson has announced tour dates for September and October 2021. Wilson had previously cancelled 2020 dates in July due to the Covid pandemic, which had included his first ever date at London's O2 Arena.

At the time Wilson stated, “It would have been perhaps strange to have done these shows so far in advance of the delayed release of The Future Bites album anyway, but although the cancellation of these shows is not unexpected, it still comes as a great disappointment to me. I will have a further update on my live plans for you all very soon.”

The Future Bites release date has already been put back from June 2020 and will now be released on January 29. To date Wilson has released videos for Personal Shopper, Eminent Sleaze, King Ghost and a Future Bites sessions version of 12 Things I Forgot, recorded with Saucerful Of Secrets' Gary Kemp.

Tickets for UK shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 11th December. There will be a fan only pre-sale on Wednesday December 9th.

Get tickets.

Steven Wilson The Future Bites live dates:

Sep 8: UK Cardiff, St Davids Hall

Sep 9: UK Sheffield, City Hall

Sep 11: UK Manchester, 02 Apollo

Sep12: UK Glasgow, Concert Hall

Sep 13: UK Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Sep 15: UK Portsmouth, Guildhall

Sep 16: UK London, Hammersmith, Eventim Apollo

Sep 17: UK Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sep 20: GER Hamburg, Sporthalle

Sep 21: NED Amsterdam, Afas

Sep 23: LUX Luxembourg, Rockhal Main Room

Sep 24: GER Frankfurt, Jahrunderthalle

Sep 25: FRA Strasbourg, Palais de la Musique et des Congrès

Sep 27: FRA Toulouse, Theatre Du Casino Barriere

Sep 28: FRA Bordeaux, Theatre Fémina

Sep 30: FRA Paris, Zenith

Oct 1: FRA Nantes , Cote Des Congress

Oct 2 FRA Lyon, Ampi Theatre

Oct 4: ITA Milan, Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

Oct 5: ITA Florence, Tuscany Hall

Oct 6: ITA Rome, Auditorium Conciliazione

Oct 8: FRA Aix en Provence, Le 6Mic

Oct 10: SPA Madrid, La Riviera

Oct 11: SPA Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1

Oct 14: GER Berlin, Tempodrome

Oct 16: BEL Brussels, AB

Oct 18: GER Bochum, Congresshalle

Oct 19: SWI Zurich, Volkshaus

Oct 20: GER Munich, Zenith

Oct 21: GER Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena