Steven Wilson announces new tour dates for September and October

Steven Wilson has announced tour dates for September and October 2021. Wilson had previously cancelled 2020 dates in July due to the Covid pandemic, which had included his first ever date at London's O2 Arena.
At the time Wilson stated, “It would have been perhaps strange to have done these shows so far in advance of the delayed release of The Future Bites album anyway, but although the cancellation of these shows is not unexpected, it still comes as a great disappointment to me. I will have a further update on my live plans for you all very soon.”
The Future Bites release date has already been put back from June 2020 and will now be released on January 29. To date Wilson has released videos for Personal Shopper, Eminent Sleaze, King Ghost and a Future Bites sessions version of 12 Things I Forgot, recorded with Saucerful Of Secrets' Gary Kemp.
Tickets for UK shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 11th December. There will be a fan only pre-sale on Wednesday December 9th.
Steven Wilson The Future Bites live dates:
Sep 8: UK Cardiff, St Davids Hall
Sep 9: UK Sheffield, City Hall
Sep 11: UK Manchester, 02 Apollo
Sep12: UK Glasgow, Concert Hall
Sep 13: UK Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Sep 15: UK Portsmouth, Guildhall
Sep 16: UK London, Hammersmith, Eventim Apollo
Sep 17: UK Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Sep 20: GER Hamburg, Sporthalle
Sep 21: NED Amsterdam, Afas
Sep 23: LUX Luxembourg, Rockhal Main Room
Sep 24: GER Frankfurt, Jahrunderthalle
Sep 25: FRA Strasbourg, Palais de la Musique et des Congrès
Sep 27: FRA Toulouse, Theatre Du Casino Barriere
Sep 28: FRA Bordeaux, Theatre Fémina
Sep 30: FRA Paris, Zenith
Oct 1: FRA Nantes , Cote Des Congress
Oct 2 FRA Lyon, Ampi Theatre
Oct 4: ITA Milan, Teatro Degli Arcimboldi
Oct 5: ITA Florence, Tuscany Hall
Oct 6: ITA Rome, Auditorium Conciliazione
Oct 8: FRA Aix en Provence, Le 6Mic
Oct 10: SPA Madrid, La Riviera
Oct 11: SPA Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1
Oct 14: GER Berlin, Tempodrome
Oct 16: BEL Brussels, AB
Oct 18: GER Bochum, Congresshalle
Oct 19: SWI Zurich, Volkshaus
Oct 20: GER Munich, Zenith
Oct 21: GER Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena