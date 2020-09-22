Steven Wilson goes retro pop on his new single Eminent Sleaze

Steven Wilson has released a video for his new single Eminent Sleaze.

The song follows Personal Shopper from his upcoming studio album The Future Bites, which will be released on CD, vinyl, cassette and on digital and streaming formats on January 29, 2021.

Eminent Sleaze will also be released as a 12-inch single to mark Record Store Day on October 24.

The new record is said to be “an exploration of how the human brain has evolved in the internet era,” and “an online portal to a world of high concept design custom built for the ultra-modern consumer.”

A statement on The Future Bites adds: “It places the listener in a world of 21st century addictions. It’s a place where on-going, very public experiments constantly take place into the affects of nascent technology on our lives.

“From out of control retail therapy, manipulative social media and the loss of individuality, The Future Bites is less a bleak vision of an approaching dystopia, more a curious reading of the here and now.”

The follow-up to 2017’s To The Bone had been due to launch back in June this year, with Wilson forced to move its release into 2021 due to the pandemic. Wilson is also expected to announce a run of live 2021 shows in support of record in due course.

The Future Bites was recorded in London and co-produced by Wilson and David Kosten, while Wilson – in conjunction with Baby and Crystal Spotlight – has created an online store which will be updated ahead of the album's release, and has been designed to be “accessible and addictive to anyone from the casual fan to the hardcore collector.”

Steven Wilson: The Future Bites

1. Unself

2. Self

3. King Ghost

4. 12 Things I Forgot

5. Eminent Sleaze

6. Personal Shopper

7. Man Of The People

8. Follower

9. Anyone But Me