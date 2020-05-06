Steven Wilson invites fans to remix Personal Shopper

In March, Steven Wilson released his single titled Personal Shopper.

It was the first material lifted from his upcoming studio album The Future Bites, which was recently delayed until January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with the follow-up to 2017’s To The Bone still months away, Wilson wants to keep fans entertained and is inviting them to dive into Personal Shopper and remix it.

Wilson says: “I thought it would be fun to make available stems for my recent single Personal Shopper. The track seems to lend itself well to remixing, in fact there are already some interesting versions on YouTube – check out the Nine Inch Nails/Personal Shopper mash-up.

“You can do a mix just for your own entertainment, but I'd also love it if you upload for me to listen to. All you need to do is register via the The Future Bites website to get a download link for the stems. You can then submit your mix any time over the next month by filling out the form on the website and providing a Soundcloud link to your track.

“Once the closing date has passed I will choose my favourites and feature them on my Soundcloud page.”

Wilson adds: “At this point, everyone will be able to listen and vote for their favourites, with the top three then being featured across my social channels.

“I’m excited and curious to hear whatever you choose to do with the track – and the more creative the better. You might want to do something really experimental with it, or you may choose to focus on bringing out the accessible ‘pop’ side of the song, all approaches welcome. Best of luck!”

The Future Bites will be released on January 29 through Caroline International. The album was recorded in London and co-produced by Wilson and David Kosten, while Wilson – in conjunction with Baby and Crystal Spotlight – created an online store designed to be “accessible and addictive to anyone from the casual fan to the hardcore collector.”

1. Unself

2. Self

3. King Ghost

4. 12 Things I Forgot

5. Eminent Sleaze

6. Personal Shopper

7. Man Of The People

8. Follower

9. Anyone But Me