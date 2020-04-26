Steve Rothery releases video trailer for new track La Silla

Steve Rothery has released a taster of his next solo album in a video trailer for La Silla. It's taken from his next solo album, a space-themed work entitled Revontulet. You can watch the video in full below.

"The crowdfunding campaign won’t launch until September 28th but I thought it would be a nice idea to release something in the current situation," the Marillion tells Prog.

La Silla is now available to purchase form Rothery's bandcamp page and Rothery will bve launching a crowdfunding campaign for Revontulet on September 28 from his website.