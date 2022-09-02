Steve Hackett shares live video of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

Steve Hackett has shared a new live video of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, which you can watch in full below.

Originally featured on the classic genesis live album Seconds Out, this new version is taken from Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More which will is released through InsideOut Music today, with the vinyl version landing on November 25.

"I’m thrilled to be releasing Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out + More, giving everyone a chance to see this dynamic show," says Hackett

Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More will be available on limited 2CD + Blu-ray and limited 2CD + DVD, both including 5.1 surround sound, a behind the scenes documentary and promo videos, as well as as gatefold 180g 4LP+2CD, and as digital album (in 16 & 24bit).

Hackett has previously released live videos for Squonk and The Devil's Cathedral. He will also kick off his upcoming Foxtrot At Fifty UK tour at the Swansea Arena on September 9.

Get Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More.