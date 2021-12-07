Steve Hackett announces Foxtrot At Fifty tour dates

Steve Hackett has announced his latest tour in support of Genesis's 1972 album Foxtrot. Hackett's Foxtrot At Fifty _ Hackett Highlights will take place in September and October next year.

Hackett joined Genesis in 1971, making his band debut on the Nursery Cryme album which enjoyed a greater commercial success in Europe than the UK. After extensive touring, the band were encouraged, by audience reactions, to further experiment with ever longer compositions and develop their ability to incorporate strong narratives. This, in turn, allowed frontman Peter Gabriel more opportunity to indulge in the theatrics which helped to raise the band’s profile.

“I think Foxtrot was a terrific achievement for Genesis at that time,” says Hackett. “I think there is not one weak track on the album, they all have their strong points and I’m really looking forward to doing the whole album live.

“We were a young, struggling band at that time. By the time we were doing Foxtrot the band was becoming more ambitious. Foxtrot is a must for fans of the early Genesis work. Fifty years ago? It doesn’t feel like those ideas are fifty years old because it was-genre defining, rather than following trends. It still sounds current, now.”

“Supper’s Ready was a sojourn, an odyssey and something that goes down very, very well with audiences now.” Hackett adds. “As part of Second’s Out I’ve been playing the whole of that again, it really has stood the test of time.

Steve Hackett Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour dates:

Sep 9: Swansea Arena

Sep 10: Cardiff St. David's Hall

Sep 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 13: Aylesbury Waterside

Sep 14: Torquay Princess Theatre

Sep 16: Portsmouth Guildhall

Sep 17: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Sep 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 20: Hull City Hall

Sep 22: Gateshead Sage

Sep 23: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sep 24: York Barbican

Sep 26: Buxton Opera House

Sep 27: Grimsby Auditorium

Sep 28: Northampton Derngate

Sep 30: Sheffield City Hall

Oct 1: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 3: Southend Cliffs Pavillion

Oct 4: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 5: Bath Forum

Oct 7: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct 8: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 9: Brighton Brighton Centre

Oct 11: Bournemouth Pavilion

Oct 12: London Eventim Apollo

Tickets go on sale Friday December 10 at 10am.