Steve Hackett releases video for new single Andalusian Heart

Steve Hackett has released a brand new video for his new single Andalusian Skies. It's the first new music from his upcoming solo acoustic album, Under A Mediterranean Sky, which is released through InsideOut Music on January 21. It's Hackett's first acoustic album since 2008's Tribute.

"The beauty of Andalusia with its Moorish and Gypsy magic and the strains of distant guitars echoing through its ornate archways has to be experienced at least once in a lifetime," says Hackett. "So many of the things that have inspired me about Spain are embodied in this romantic track, featuring Roger King’s orchestral arrangement, Franck Avril on oboe, Christine Townsend on violin and viola, and myself on classical guitar.”

Under A Mediterranean Sky features Hackett playing nylon, steel string and twelve string guitars, charango and Iraqi oud, with keyboards, programming and orchestral arrangements from Roger King. Also featured are John Hackett and Rob Townsend, flute (Casa del Fauno); Malik Mansurov, tar and Arsen Petrosyan, duduk & Rob Townsend, Sax (The Dervish And The Djin); Christine Townsend, violin (The Memory Of Myth and The Call Of The Sea). All tracks were produced by Steve Hackett and Roger King with all tracks recorded and mixed by Roger King at Siren.

“I had a great time doing this album, seeing it take shape, and I’m very pleased with the outcome. I’m very proud of it,” Hackett adds. “The nylon guitar has a very individual sound but, within the compass of what the nylon-strung guitar can do, there are a lot of different tones. You can do the full-on attack, the kind of salvo that you expect from the flamenco players but, at the same time, it can also be very gentle, gentle as a harp. It’s shades of black and white. It’s also exciting to play alongside instruments from around the world, as well as a wide range of orchestral sounds.”

Under A Mediterranean Sky will be available as a Limited CD digipak, gatefold 2LP + CD and LP-booklet and digital album.