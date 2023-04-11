Steve Hackett and Djabe share live video for Lake By The Sea

Steve Hackett and Hungarian jazz rockers Djabe have shared a new live video of the track Lake By The Sea, which you can watch in full below.

The track is taken from the upcoming live CD and Blu-ray Live In Gyor, which will be released through Cherry Red Records on April 28.

“Lake By The Sea was originally released on the Djabe and Steve Hackett Back To Sardinia album in 2019; an album which is very popular amongst our fans," explains Djabe guitarist Attila Égerházi. "The band chose to play this song because of the great atmosphere it elicits – it has a nice background for relaxed solos. The Journey Continues Tour 2022 concluded in Győr at Richter Hall, where they filmed the show for the new Live In Gyor 2CD & Blu-ray release. Prepared by Attila Égerházi, Lake By The Sea is a unique composition and opened the crowd’s mind! The band were on great form and received a big applause despite the song’s calm character!”

Live in Gyor captures on two CDs and a Blu-ray video Djabe and Steve Hackett performing selections from that album along with classic Genesis material such as Hairless Heart, Firth Of Fifth, In That Quiet Earth and Los Endos, as well as Steve Hackett solo compositions The Steppes, Ace Of Wands and Last Train To Istanbul and Djabe's own compositions.

Pre-order Live in Gyor.