New Steve Hackett and Djabe live album for June

Steve Hackett will release a new live album with Djabe, Djabe & Steve Hackett: The Journey Continues, through Esoteric Recordings on May 28.

Djabe are the Hungarian jazz rock quintet that former Genesis guitarist Hackett occasionally records with. Thus far the pairing has resulted in seven collaborative albums, Sipi Emlékkoncert – Sipi Benefit Concert (2009), In the Footsteps Of Attila And Genghis (2011), Summer Storms & Rocking Rivers (2013), Live in Blue (2014), Life Is A Journey (The Sardinia Tapes) (2017), It Is Never the Same Twice (2018) and The Magic Stag (2020).

Mainly recorded in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary in August 2019 the two CD and a DVD set features Djabe and Hackett performing selections from that album on the concert stage, along with classic Genesis material such as Hairless Heart, Firth Of Fifth and Los Endos, Hackett’s own Last Train To Istanbul and Djabe compositions.

The NTSC/Region Free DVD also includes the bonus features the tracks In That Quiet Earth and After Limoncello, recorded in St. Veit, Austria in 2018 and White Bears recorded in Washington DC in 2019.

Steve Hackett released his most recent solo album, the acoustic Under A Mediterranean Sky, in January.

