Steel Panther in Wonderful acoustic video

Steel Panther have released another video from their Live From Lexxi’s Mom’s Garage acoustic concert DVD.

Following on from That’s When You Came In, the band have now issued footage of their performance of The Burden Of Being Wonderful. The track originally appeared on the band’s latest album All You Can Eat.

Live From Lexxi’s Mom’s Garage is issued on February 26 on their own Open E Records via Kobalt Label Services. A CD version will be available, as well as a CD/DVD combo which includes their first full-length film.

The film presents a 10-song acoustic concert of their most popular songs recorded in Los Angeles last October in front of a live audience of 100 female fans.

On the release, bassist Lexxi Foxx says: “It was so much fun playing our songs on these new wooden guitars in my mom’s garage. Satchel says that he might be my new dad, but I’m not really sure what that means.”

It can be pre-ordered via the band’s website.

STEEL PANTHER LIVE FROM LEXXI’S MOM’S GARAGE TRACKLIST