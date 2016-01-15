Steel Panther unveil That's When You Came in

Steel Panther have released a live acoustic video of them performing previously unreleased song That’s When You Came In.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming release Live From Lexxi’s Mom’s Garage, issued on February 26 on their own Open E Records via Kobalt Label Services. A CD version will be available, as well as a CD/DVD combo which includes their first full-length film.

The film presents a 10-song acoustic concert of their most popular songs recorded in Los Angeles last October in front of a live audience of 100 female fans.

On the release, bassist Foxx says: “It was so much fun playing our songs on these new wooden guitars in my mom’s garage. Satchel says that he might be my new dad, but I’m not really sure what that means.”

Live From Lexxi’s Mom’s Garage can be pre-ordered via the Steel Panther’s website.

LIVE FROM LEXXI’S MOM’S GARAGE TRACKLIST