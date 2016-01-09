Steel Panther unplug for live album

Steel Panther will release Live From Lexxi’s Mom’s Garage on February 26 on their own Open E Records via Kobalt Label Services.

Available on CD and CD/DVD combo, the band’s first full-length film presents a 10-song acoustic concert of their most popular songs recorded in Los Angeles last October in front of a live audience of 100 female fans.

The set is rounded out with vignettes showcasing the comedic skills of the group.

Bassist Lexxi Foxx says: “It was so much fun playing our songs on these new wooden guitars in my mom’s garage!

“Satchel says that he might be my new dad, but I’m not really sure what that means!”

Steel Panther headlined Wembley Arena last year as part of UK tour in support of their 2014 album All You Can Eat.

The band recently wrapped up their Well Hungover North American headlining tour and launched two new residencies this month – one at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and a second at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas.

LIVE FROM LEXXI’S MOM’S GARAGE TRACKLIST