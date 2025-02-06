New book sheds further light on the rise of Marillion, Pallas, Twelfth Night and co...

A new book charting the rise, and in some cases, fall of the 1980s progressive rock revival is to be published in July

A Playground Of Broken Hearts – The Progressive Rock Revival 1984 To 1989, a companion to last year's Mirror Of Dreams – The Progressive Rock Revival 1981 To 1983, has again been written by Twelfth Night author Andrew Wild and will be published through Kingmaker Publishing on July 3.

Again looking at the career paths of the big six of 80s prog - Marillion, Pallas, Twelfth Night, Pendragon, IQ and Solstice, A Playground Of Broken Hearts also introduces the likes of Abel Ganz, Airbridge, Comedy Of Errors, Galahad, Haze, It Bites, Jadis, Liaison, No-Man, Quasar, Tamarisk, Trilogy, Twice Bitten and more.

The book features over 300 photographs and illustrations, many of which have either been previously unpublished or are very rare, and a foreword by Prog Magazine editor Jerry Ewing.

A Playground Of Broken Hearts will be launched with a special lunchtime and afternoon event at London's The Camden Club which will include a panel discussion with Andy Glass (Solstice), Martin Orford (ex IQ), Brian Devoil (Twelfth Night) and more to be announced, as well as an audience Q&A.

There will also be live music from Martin Orford as well as Andy Glass and Solstice lead singer Jess Holland and those purchasing books at the event will be able to get them signed by the author. All pre-orders received by 22nd June will also be signed.

Pre-order A Playground Of Broken Hearts – The Progressive Rock Revival 1984 To 1989.

Pre-order A Playground Of Broken Hearts – The Progressive Rock Revival 1984 To 1989 (US).

Get tickets for live event.