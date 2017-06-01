Stargazer Premiere New Video For Temple Of Solace

US prog metallers Stargazer have premiered their brand new promo vide for Temple Of Solace with Prog.
“Temple of Solace has some of the oldest riffs we’ve ever written, stretching back to before Stargazer was even a band,” singer Matt Copp tells Prog. “Slow and expressive, it has a very different weight than the rest of our material. It’s about becoming lost in the struggle to escape the demons that pursue us, when sometimes we’re the ones chasing ourselves in prisons we build”
Temple Of Solace is taken from the band’s forthcoming debut album, Tui La,which will be released through Famined Records this August. Full tracklisting is:
Tui
Skinwalker
The Wobigon
Temple Of Solace
Satellite
Colorfly
Kata/ana
The Dream Electric
La
For more information, see Stargarzer’s Facebook page.