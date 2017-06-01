Stargazer Premiere New Video For Temple Of Solace

US prog metallers Stargazer have premiered their brand new promo vide for Temple Of Solace with Prog.

“Temple of Solace has some of the oldest riffs we’ve ever written, stretching back to before Stargazer was even a band,” singer Matt Copp tells Prog. “Slow and expressive, it has a very different weight than the rest of our material. It’s about becoming lost in the struggle to escape the demons that pursue us, when sometimes we’re the ones chasing ourselves in prisons we build”

Temple Of Solace is taken from the band’s forthcoming debut album, Tui La,which will be released through Famined Records this August. Full tracklisting is:

Tui

Skinwalker

The Wobigon

Temple Of Solace

Satellite

Colorfly

Kata/ana

The Dream Electric

La

For more information, see Stargarzer’s Facebook page.