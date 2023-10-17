Spock's Beard and Pain Of Salvation to headline Midwinter Prog Festival in 2024

US prog rockers Spock's Beard have been announced as co-headline act for next year's Midwinter Prog Festival, an offshoot of the popular Midsummer Prog Festival,which will take place at the Tivoli Vrendenberg in Utrecht, Netherands on Saturday February 3.

The band join co-headliners Pain of Salvation as well as French proggers Lazuli, modern prog metal supergroup Temic and Norwegian art rockers Meer on the bill.

"Spock's Beard is totally over the top excited to announce our upcoming our our appearance at the 2024 Midwinter Prog Festival tour February 3, at the Tivoli in Utrecht, Netherlands," the band say. "We will be co-headlining with Pain Of Salvation, with some really exciting support acts as well!

"It has been wayyy too long, we can't wait to come rock your asses off! It's really going to happen this time you guys. We've had to cancel some shows due to circumstances beyond our control. So please let us assure you we wouldn't be announcing this if it wasn't locked in, we don't want to disappoint you again.

"So get ready to step through The Doorway and into The Light on a Perfect Day, we are coming! Watch this space for more tour dates and other info, we'll be rocking you all very soon!"

Spock's Beard last released a new studio album, Noise Floor, in 2018 and have not performed live since the pandemic. At the same time, spin-off band Pattern-Seeking Animals have released three studio albums and will release their fourth album, Spooky Action At A Distance through InsideOut Music on October 27.

Get tickets.