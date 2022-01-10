Trending

Spiritualized release Warhol-inspired video for new single Crazy

By ( ) published

UK space rockers Spiritualized will release brand new album Everything Was Beautiful in February

Spiritualized
(Image credit: Sarah Piantadosi)

UK space rockers Spiritualized have released a video for their brand new single, the reflective Crazy, which you can watch below. The video, directed by mainman J Spaceman (aka Jason Pierce), was partly influenced by Andy Warhol's 1963 experimental film Kiss.

Crazy is taken from the brand new Spiritualized studio album, Everything Was Beautiful, which will be released through Bella Union on February 25. This follows on from the band recently reissuing their first four album reissued on vinyl as part of their the Spaceman Reissue Program.

Jason Pierce plays 16 different instruments on Everything Was Beautiful which was put down at 11 different studios, as well as at his home. He also employed more than 30 musicians and singers including his daughter Poppy, long-time collaborator and friend John Coxon, string and brass sections, choirs and finger bells and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.

“There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me," Spaceman continues. "Not like you’re spiralling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of... achieve. Well, you get there.” 

Pre-order Everything Was Beautiful.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.