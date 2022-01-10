Spiritualized release Warhol-inspired video for new single Crazy

UK space rockers Spiritualized have released a video for their brand new single, the reflective Crazy, which you can watch below. The video, directed by mainman J Spaceman (aka Jason Pierce), was partly influenced by Andy Warhol's 1963 experimental film Kiss.

Crazy is taken from the brand new Spiritualized studio album, Everything Was Beautiful, which will be released through Bella Union on February 25. This follows on from the band recently reissuing their first four album reissued on vinyl as part of their the Spaceman Reissue Program.

Jason Pierce plays 16 different instruments on Everything Was Beautiful which was put down at 11 different studios, as well as at his home. He also employed more than 30 musicians and singers including his daughter Poppy, long-time collaborator and friend John Coxon, string and brass sections, choirs and finger bells and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.

“There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me," Spaceman continues. "Not like you’re spiralling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of... achieve. Well, you get there.”

