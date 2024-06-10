Spiritbox announce 2025 European tour

Spiritbox have announced a short string of European dates for 2025.

The Canadian progressive metal mavericks will play seven concerts on the continent’s mainland in February, with their support act to be confirmed.

See the full list of stops and get tickets below.

The 2025 dates will follow a stacked year for the four-piece, who are gearing up to hit the European festival circuit next month.

The band will also support nu metal pioneers Korn at a mammoth show in London’s Gunnersbury Park, joining Denzel Curry, Loathe and Wargasm on the bill.

Spiritbox will join Korn on a North American run from September to October, with support also coming from French extreme metal warriors Gojira.

The tour, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Korn’s self-titled debut album, includes a stop at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Korn and Spiritbox will be joined by Evanescence, Vended and Daron Malakian’s Scars On Broadway for the one-off show.

Spiritbox released their new EP, The Fear Of Fear, late last year to positive reviews.

Metal Hammer journalist Dannii Leivers wrote of the release: “Commenting on the band’s sound earlier this year, Courtney [LaPlante, vocals] declared, ‘We’re still figuring out what we are, and I don’t even know if I want to find out.’

“That sense of disregard for genre boundaries is littered throughout The Fear Of Fear.

“Spiritbox could have easily capitalised on their momentum by rushing out [2021 debut album] Eternal Blue v2, but instead, this is the sound of a band deciding where they want to go, unaffected by the weight of expectation, and taking us along for the ride.

“We can’t wait to see what happens.”

The band teased on social media in January that they were recording new material in the studio with ex-Bring Me The Horizon keyboardist/producer Jordan Fish.

Feb 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Feb 17: Paris L’Olympia, France

Feb 19: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 20: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Feb 22: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 23: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Get tickets.