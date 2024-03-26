Korn announce massive North American tour with Gojira and Spiritbox

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Nu metal godfathers Korn are hitting the road, and they're bringing two world class metal bands with them

Jonathan Davis, Joe Duplantier and Courtney LaPlante on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nu metal legends Korn have announced a massive, 25-date North American tour that'll be taking place later this year, and they're bringing two of the best bands in modern metal with them for the ride. Joining the Bakersfield Boys on this particular run, which kicks off on Thursday September 12 at the Credit Union Ampitheatre in Tampa, Florida and wraps up six weeks later at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota , are French metal behemoths Gojira and fast-rising Canadian metalcore superstars, Spiritbox. 

The dates include all three bands' stop-off at this year's massive Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday September 28, as well as the previously announced and now sold-out Korn headline show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, also featuring Daron Malakian's Scars On Broadway and Vended.

See the full list of tour dates below. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Korn's groundbreaking debut album, with the BMO show set to be a celebration of the incredible milestone. Exactly what that means remains to be seen.

Korn North American tour dates 2024 (with Gojira and Spiritbox)

Thu Sep 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre  

Sat Sep 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre  

Mon Sep 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre  

Wed Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion  

Fri Sep 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion  

Sat Sep 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center  

Mon Sep 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center  

Wed Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage  

Fri Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre  

Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre  

Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*  

Wed Oct 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater  

Thu Oct 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre  

Sat Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre  

Tue Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center  

Thu Oct 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome  

Sat Oct 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre  

Sun Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center  

Wed Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>

Fri Oct 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center  

Sun Oct 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion  

Mon Oct 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center  

Wed Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center  

Fri Oct 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center  

Sun Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center  

