Korn announce massive North American tour with Gojira and Spiritbox

Nu metal legends Korn have announced a massive, 25-date North American tour that'll be taking place later this year, and they're bringing two of the best bands in modern metal with them for the ride. Joining the Bakersfield Boys on this particular run, which kicks off on Thursday September 12 at the Credit Union Ampitheatre in Tampa, Florida and wraps up six weeks later at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota , are French metal behemoths Gojira and fast-rising Canadian metalcore superstars, Spiritbox.
The dates include all three bands' stop-off at this year's massive Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday September 28, as well as the previously announced and now sold-out Korn headline show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, also featuring Daron Malakian's Scars On Broadway and Vended.
See the full list of tour dates below. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Korn's groundbreaking debut album, with the BMO show set to be a celebration of the incredible milestone. Exactly what that means remains to be seen.
Korn North American tour dates 2024 (with Gojira and Spiritbox)
Thu Sep 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Sep 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sat Sep 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Mon Sep 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*
Wed Oct 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Oct 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT
Sun Oct 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Thu Oct 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Sat Oct 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Wed Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>
Fri Oct 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Oct 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon Oct 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Wed Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Fri Oct 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sun Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center