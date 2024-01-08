"We couldn't be more excited." Korn announce biggest ever UK headline show at London's Gunnersbury Park with support from Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe

Korn are returning to the UK this summer for their biggest ever headline show in this country - and they're bringing an absolute humdinger of a support bill with them. The nu metal legends will be topping a stacked lineup at Gunnersbury Park in London on Sunday August 11 - a gig which will mark their first UK show for over two years following their appearance at Download 2022.

Joining Korn on the day will be alternative hip hop trailblazer Denzel Curry, rising metalcore stars Spiritbox, genre-smashing nu-punks Wargasm and boundary pushing modern metal four-piece, Loathe.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing an incredible line-up to Gunnersbury Park this summer," say Korn on their official social media channels. "We’ll be joined by Danzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe and for a historic night in London."

“We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting," says Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. "It’s been 7 years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park."

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, January 12, at 10am local time.

See Korn's announcement of the gig below.

Korn will also play two more huge UK shows, rocking up to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday August 8 and to Live At The Piece Hall in Halifax on Friday August 9. Wargasm and Loathe will support in Scarborough, and Loathe will also support in Halifax. The announcements mark the latest additions to Korn's upcoming European tour, which includes dates in Poland, Bulgaria, Greece and Germany. 2024 also marks a huge milestone for Korn's career, as it's the 30th anniversary of their game-changing, nu metal-defining debut album. Though the band performing the record in full for its twentieth anniversary a decade ago, don't expect a repeat celebration.

In 2022, Jonathan Davis explained that performing the album in its entirely was an emotionally turbulent experience for him, particularly when it came to performing the track Daddy, which deals with child abuse.

"I felt like I robbed the world of doing that live for so long," he told Metal Hammer. "I felt like I owed it to our fans that were hardcore enough to come and see us on the 20th anniversary of that album, but I don’t wanna do it again. Going out and touring that record, I realised how dark it is – it’s some depressing shit. As we got into Follow The Leader, it became more about groove. The emotion was there, but it wasn’t that particular darkness we captured on that first record. In a few years, it’s the 30th anniversary and… I don’t think I wanna go through that again. It was difficult, and I think I was proving to myself that I could do it too."