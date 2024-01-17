Rising Canadian prog metalcore band Spiritbox are in the studio with ex-Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan FIsh.

Guitarist Mike Stringer posted a soundless video of the band in the studio to his Instagram story yesterday (January 16), tagging both Fish and vocalist Courtney LaPlante.

The sessions depicted may be for Spiritbox’s upcoming second album, the followup to 2021’s critically acclaimed Eternal Blue.

LaPlante recently teased the notion of a new album for this year in an interview with Revolver.

When asked what Spiritbox fans can expect in 2024, the singer said: “I’m looking forward to making new music. That’s the thing that has been missing for most of this year. ’Cause we have our new EP [2023’s The Fear Of Fear], but we made it at the beginning of the year. So it feels [like it’s] time to incubate something new.”

Fish parted ways with Bring Me The Horizon in December, ending an 11-year tenure with the UK pop-metal heavyweights.

The keyboardist, backing vocalist and producer played on three of Bring Me’s albums – 2013’s Sempiternal, 2015’s That’s The Spirit and 2019’s Amo – alongside the studio projects Music To Listen To… (2019) and Post-Human: Survival Horror (2020).

The band announced the split on December 22 via social media.

“Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish,” they said in a statement.

“We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon.

“See you on our UK tour in January.”

Fish commented of the parting: “I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together.

“I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next period of my career, focusing for the meantime on songwriting and production.”

Bring Me The Horizon are currently touring the UK and are expected to release their next studio project, Post-Human: Nex Gen, later this year. It is unclear whether or not contributions from Fish will appear on the new recording.