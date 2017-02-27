Soundgarden add dates to US spring tour

Soundgarden have added extra dates to their US spring tour.

They previously revealed a handful of shows throughout April and May – now they’ve confirmed they’ll embark on further concerts with The Dillinger Escape Plan and The Pretty Reckless, who’ll appear on select dates

The shows get underway on April 28 in Tampa and wrap up with a set at Rocklahoma on May 27.

Soundgarden are working on the follow-up to 2012’s King Animal which is expected to arrive later this year. In November, guitarist Kim Thayil gave an update on its progress.

He said: “We’ve already done some writing. We have more writing to do and then there’s the whole studio process. We’re shooting for later 2017. Some people whip out albums in a few weeks or a few months. Soundgarden takes months.

“We do something for a few weeks then come back later and revisit it.”

As for the material, he added: “It has precision where it needs precision. It has chaos and looseness where you want the song to be wild. It has colour where you want it to really shine. We really roll the thing over. It’s definitely a fun and dynamic process.”

Soundgarden will release a deluxe edition of Ultramega OK on March 10 via Sub Pop. They unveiled a remixed version of Flower from the record earlier this month.

Tickets for the shows go on sale from 10am local time on March 3. See all of Soundgarden’s 2017 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Apr 28: Tampa 98Rock Fest, FL

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers FortRock, FL

May 03: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 05: Forest City Caroline Rebellion, NC

May 06: Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre, AL

May 07: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TB

May 10: Indianapolis Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

May 12: Council Bluffs The River’s Rockfest, IA

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 14: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

May 17: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20: Maryland heights KPNT Pointfest, CO

May 22: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

May 25: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 26: Dallas Bomb factory, TX

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

