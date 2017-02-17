Listen to Soundgarden’s Flower remix

Soundgarden have released a remixed version of their track Flower.

It features on the band’s upcoming Ultramega OK deluxe edition, which will launch on March 10 via Sub Pop.

Originally released by SST Records in the US in 1988, Ultramega OK was Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil, Hiro Yamamoto and Matt Cameron’s debut album. Flower was the first track on the record, which also featured a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s Smokestack Lightning.

The expanded edition of the record was remixed by Seattle producer Jack Endino, with Thayil reporting in 2014 that they were looking for a label to release the new version.

He said: “Last year, Jack Endino and I spent a number of weeks remixing Ultramega OK and we’re gonna search for a label and put it out with a beautiful, heavier, warmer mix from Jack, which is something we always felt we had to correct about that release.”

Last year, Soundgarden issued a box set of their 1991 album Badmotorfinger to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The band are working on the follow-up to 2012’s King Animal and it’s expected to arrive later in 2017.

Soundgarden have a run of live dates scheduled throughout April and May.

The Ultramega OK cover

Soundgarden Ultramega OK tracklist

Flower All Your Lies 665 Beyond The Wheel 667 Mood For Trouble Circle Of Power He Didn’t Smokestack Lightning Nazi Driver Head Injury Incessant Mace One Minute Of Silence Head Injury (Early version) Beyond The Wheel (Early version) Incessant Mace (Short early version) He Didn’t (Early version) All Your Lies (Early version) Incessant Mace (Long early version)

Apr 28: Tampa 98Rock Fest, FL

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers FortRock, FL

May 05: Forest City Caroline Rebellion, NC

May 06: Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre, AL

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

