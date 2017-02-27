John Mayall announces UK tour dates

John Mayall has announced that he’ll tour the UK this autumn in support of his latest album Talk About That.
The blues pioneer released his 65th album in January and has now scheduled 36 dates across the country, with the first show taking place at The Hawth in Crawley on October 17. He’ll wrap up the run at the Leas Cliff Pavilion in Folkestone on November 26.
Support will be provided by The Buddy Whittington Band.
Despite enjoying a career that has spanned six decades, in a recent interview with the Blues and Classic Rock, Mayall revealed there are still things he’d like to achieve.
He said: “It would be nice to get a hit record, or to get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, or to get a gold record – any of those things.
“It would be nice to have something that really sold very well, because the more people you can draw into listening to the blues the better it is for the whole movement.”
Find Mayall’s full list of UK dates below.
John Mayall 2017 UK tour
Oct 17: Crawley The Hawth
Oct 18: Llandudno Venue Cymru
Oct 19: Stoke-on-Trent Victoria Hall
Oct 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Oct 21: Birmingham Town Hall
Oct 22: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre
Oct 24: Sheffield City Hall
Oct 25: Norwich Theatre Royal
Oct 26: Salisbury City Hall
Oct 27: Truro Hall for Cornwall
Oct 28: Frome Cheese And Grain
Oct 29: Portsmouth Kings Theatre
Oct 31: York Grand Opera House
Nov 01: Southport Theatre
Nov 02: London Cadogan Hall
Nov 03: London Cadogan Hall
Nov 04: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Nov 05: Bristol Colston Hall
Nov 07: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Nov 08: Oxford New Theatre
Nov 09: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Nov 10: Guildford G Live
Nov 11: Canterbury Marlowe Theatre
Nov 12: Blackpool Grand Theatre
Nov 14: Gateshead The Sage
Nov 15: Halifax Victoria Theatre
Nov 16: High Wycombe Swan Theatre
Nov 17: Basingstoke The Anvil
Nov 18: Dartford The Orchard
Nov 19: Torquay Princess Theatre
Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Nov 22: Buxton Opera House
Nov 23: St Albans Arena
Nov 24: Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre
Nov 25: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Nov 26: Folkestone Leas Cliff Pavilion