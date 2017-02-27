John Mayall announces UK tour dates

John Mayall has announced that he’ll tour the UK this autumn in support of his latest album Talk About That.

The blues pioneer released his 65th album in January and has now scheduled 36 dates across the country, with the first show taking place at The Hawth in Crawley on October 17. He’ll wrap up the run at the Leas Cliff Pavilion in Folkestone on November 26.

Support will be provided by The Buddy Whittington Band.

Despite enjoying a career that has spanned six decades, in a recent interview with the Blues and Classic Rock, Mayall revealed there are still things he’d like to achieve.

He said: “It would be nice to get a hit record, or to get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, or to get a gold record – any of those things.

“It would be nice to have something that really sold very well, because the more people you can draw into listening to the blues the better it is for the whole movement.”

Find Mayall’s full list of UK dates below.

John Mayall 2017 UK tour

Oct 17: Crawley The Hawth

Oct 18: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 19: Stoke-on-Trent Victoria Hall

Oct 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct 21: Birmingham Town Hall

Oct 22: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

Oct 24: Sheffield City Hall

Oct 25: Norwich Theatre Royal

Oct 26: Salisbury City Hall

Oct 27: Truro Hall for Cornwall

Oct 28: Frome Cheese And Grain

Oct 29: Portsmouth Kings Theatre

Oct 31: York Grand Opera House

Nov 01: Southport Theatre

Nov 02: London Cadogan Hall

Nov 03: London Cadogan Hall

Nov 04: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 05: Bristol Colston Hall

Nov 07: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Nov 08: Oxford New Theatre

Nov 09: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 10: Guildford G Live

Nov 11: Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

Nov 12: Blackpool Grand Theatre

Nov 14: Gateshead The Sage

Nov 15: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Nov 16: High Wycombe Swan Theatre

Nov 17: Basingstoke The Anvil

Nov 18: Dartford The Orchard

Nov 19: Torquay Princess Theatre

Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 22: Buxton Opera House

Nov 23: St Albans Arena

Nov 24: Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre

Nov 25: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Nov 26: Folkestone Leas Cliff Pavilion

John Mayall, live in London