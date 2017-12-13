Sanctuary’s Warrel Dane dies after suspected heart attack

Sanctuary and Nevermore frontman Warrel Dane has died in Brazil from a suspected heart attack.

The news was confirmed on Sanctuary’s Facebook page, with the message: “Today I wake up to the news that Warrel Dane has died. I don’t even know what to say. My friend, brother and musical companion for over 30 years has passed away. I’m in total shock right now.

“I’m sorry for any close family or friends that had to hear the news on Facebook.”

Dane had been putting the finishing touches on Shadow Work solo album when he died, according to reports.

He had been working with musician Johnny Moraes, who tells UOL Music: “He died tonight – he had a heart attack. It was in the flat where he was staying while recording the album.

“When it happened, I administered cardiac massage. We called the emergency services who arrived very fast, but when they arrived, he had already died.”

Moraes also reports that Dane had been suffering health problems and the singer started to feel unwell around midnight last night.

Sanctuary formed in Seattle in 1985 and released Refuge Denied and Into The Mirror Black before splitting in 1992.

They reformed and subsequently launched their comeback album The Year The Sun Died in 2014 and Inception, which arrived earlier this year.

Dane sang on all of the band’s albums and released his debut solo record Praises To The War Machine in 2008.

With Nevermore, Dane fronted seven albums between 1995 and 2010.

Sanctuary out of the cold on Frozen promo