Solstice to premiere new video for A New Day on New Year's Day

UK prog rockers Solstice will premiere their brand new video for A New Day on New Year's Day at 7pm GMT. The track is taken from the band's latest album, Sia, which was released through GEP in November.

As well as presenting their brand new promo video the band will host a zoom ‘launch/meet the band and director/Q&A' from 6.30pm so they can thank fans for their support and kickstart the release by watching it simultaneously.

“A gig it ain’t, but we’re hoping to get as many people together as possible on New Years Day for a little social and to help us launch our video for A New Day," says guitarist Andy Glass. "The YouTube premiere is at 7pm so we’re holding a ‘launch’ session on zoom from 6.30pm with the band and video director, Mark Jepson. It’s open to everyone and will be a chance to have a bit of a chat, Q&A and for us to thank the amazing folks who’ve been supporting the new album.

"We’ll watch the premiere live together and have a drink in the bar afterwards… you just have to follow the link to join in, it’ll be fun!! “

To watch the video premiere go here.

For the Zoom social go here.