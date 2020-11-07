Solstice release new video for Love Is Coming

UK prog rockers Solstice have released a new video for Love Is Coming. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Sia, which will be released through the GEP label in November.

"We’re totally over excited to finally put some music out from the new album," guitarist Andy Glass tells Prog. "This was the first lockdown demo we put out back in the spring and it just seemed to really resonate with people and became the obvious choice to trail the release of Sia…. Plus Mike Holmes at GEP loves this song :) So we broke out of our cages one morning in August, took our families out into a field and shot a sneaky video with a phone and grabbed some band photos… It’s the only time we’ve all been together since 2019!”

Solstice recently announced the arrival of new singer Jess Holland as a replacement for Emma Brown, and released a lockdown video of new song Love Is Coming. She joins Glass, and violin player Jenny Newman, bassist Robin Phillips, keyboard player Steve McDaniels and drummer Peter Helmsley.

Sia is the band's first new studio album since 2013's Prophecy.