Solstice announce new Ko-fi page in new video

UK prog rockers Solstice have launched their own Ko-fi page and mainman Andy Glass introduces the bands latest venture in a video which you can watch below.

Ko-fi is a platform similar to Patreon that allows creators to receive income although crucially, unlike Patreon, Ko-fi is not about monthly payments, nor does it charge the creators a fee.

"Since the release of Sia in 2020, interest in the band from listeners and promoters has been steadily growing," explains Glass. "That success continues to be an incredibly inspiring and career affirming experience but has also forced us to reevaluate the way we operate.

"The irony is that, as new energy in and around the band leads to more gigs and the creative impetus to produce new music, so the financial pressure to cover these increases. Greater commitment to the music and touring means forfeiting more and more actual paid work elsewhere. This has always been the truth for original artists.

"Of course it’s a choice to have a nine piece band and our own sound engineer, but even as a six piece the typical concert fee barely covers expenses so, unless it’s a particularly good night on the merch desk, each gig is often a significant expense… and then there’s paying for rehearsal venues, recording, video content… I'm not complaining I promise you, I've dreamt of this for decades and can hardly believe the music's taking off like this 40 years on.

"I admit, I’ve always felt uncomfortable about asking for anything beyond giving our music a listen or coming along to a gig. We’ve been more inclined, rightly or wrongly, to give content away. In part because this allows everyone access, but also because it hopefully gives the music maximum exposure."

Solstice are currently offering a variety of offer albums, live recordings and concert videos for sale, and also offering fans various packages, such as 'Guardian’, which gives access to everything in the Ko-fi shop plus exclusive content, direct access, merch, physical releases, guest list and more.

The band recently released the live Sia Live - The Set List film for just £3 via Ko-fi.

Find the Solstice Ko-fi page here.