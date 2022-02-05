Trending

Solstice release trailer for Sia Live - The Set List

UK proggers Solstice have released Sia Live - The Set List live film for just £3

UK prog rockers Solstice have released a trailer for their new live release Sia Live - The Set List which you can watch below.

Sia Live - The Set List is a film covering our entire 2021 live set across two shows at The Craufurd, Wolverton on 27/6/21 and 4/9/21 and includes short interviews with the band as the action transfers from one gig to the other.

"We've already given away the audio version and uploaded most of the tracks separately to YouTube so thought it was fair to ask something for this complete digital film version," explains guitarist Andy Glass. "You can download either a hi-res video file or a DVD disc image from our Ko-fi page for £3 minimum.

"In these days of streaming, and with the band riding a wave of creativity and growing interest from prog fans and promotors, like those before us, we must look at ways of funding shows and content. So we hope as well as buying a copy of the film, some will consider joining those already supporting the music via our Ko-fi page."

