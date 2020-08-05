Solstice sign to GEP and announce new album

UK folk proggers Solstice have announced they will release their latest album Sia in late October/early November. The new album will be releasee through IQ's own label GEP, to which the band have just signed.

“We are so excited to be joining the GEP family of artists," says Solstice guitarist Andy Glass. "It feels like finally re-joining close friends whose long journeys began in the same place but led down different tracks. Apart from being the natural home for Solstice, GEP have an incredible team committed to bringing great music to the world’s finest audience and we can’t wait to work with them on the new album!

"So, a huge thank you to Mike Holmes and all at GEP for having faith and signing Solstice. We're literally buzzing about this music, recorded with our amazing new vocalist Jess Holland, and truly believe fans of prog and beyond will agree it's our best work to date!”

“I was so pleased when Andy agreed to work with us – it feels right to be working with them again nearly 40 years down the line," adds IQ guitarist Mike Holmes. "One of IQ’s first support slots at the old Marquee in Wardour Street was with Solstice and they were always such a friendly and supportive bunch, I’m really glad we can help get the new music out there with them. I’ve been listening to the work-in-progress songs from the new album and I really think it’s some of the best stuff they’ve ever written, and new vocalist Jess is just perfect for them”.

Solstice recently announced the arrival of new singer Jess Holland as a replacement for Emma Brown, and released a lockdown video of new song Love Is Coming. She joins Glass, and violin player Jenny Newman, bassist Robin Phillips, keyboard player Steve McDaniels and drummer Peter Helmsley.