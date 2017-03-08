Solstafir announce 2017 European tour

Solstafir have announced a 15-date European tour which will kick off this summer.

The band have lined up the shows in support of upcoming album Berdreyminn, which will be released on May 26 via Season Of Mist.

Guitarist and vocalist Addi Tryggvason says: “We are stoked to be back on the road and doing up close and personal club shows between festivals.

“Some small venues here that are expected to sell out fast so get your ticket right away.”

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on March 10 (Friday) through the band’s website.

Last week, Solstafir launched a stream of their track Ísafold exclusively with Prog.

The band said: “Ísafold came very spontaneously to light. It felt like the spirit of Thin Lizzy paid us a visit that day. Adding a classic Phil Rudd beat to that seemed the only right thing to do.

“This is not the most typical Solstafir track but in some odd way it could be taken to represent this album.

“For such a short song, it offers many different sonic landscapes. And although we are not re-inventing the wheel and you will find many references to ‘classics’ as tributes, I find it quite different from anything that we have done before.

“That is the way, I like it and to me Ísafold is already an all-time favourite among all our tracks.”

Berdreyminn will be Solstafir’s first studio release since 2014’s Otta. Find the artwork and tracklist below, along with a full list of European tour dates.

Solstafir 2017 European tour

Jun 10: Paris, Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Jun 12: Colchester Arts Centre, UK

Jun 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Jun 14: London Old Blue Last, UK

Jun 15: Breda Mezz, Netherlands

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands

Jun 18: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany

Jun 19: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Jun 20: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany

Jun 21: Colmar Fete de la Musique, France

Jun 22: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Jun 23: Toulouse Rex, France

Jun 24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

The Berdreyminn cover

Solstafir Berdreyminn tracklist

Silfur-Refur Ísafold Hula Nárós Hvít Sæng Dýrafjörður Ambátt Bláfjall

Solstafir announce new album Berdreyminn