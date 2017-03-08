Solstafir announce 2017 European tour

Solstafir have announced a 15-date European tour which will kick off this summer.
The band have lined up the shows in support of upcoming album Berdreyminn, which will be released on May 26 via Season Of Mist.
Guitarist and vocalist Addi Tryggvason says: “We are stoked to be back on the road and doing up close and personal club shows between festivals.
“Some small venues here that are expected to sell out fast so get your ticket right away.”
Tickets will go on sale from 9am on March 10 (Friday) through the band’s website.
Last week, Solstafir launched a stream of their track Ísafold exclusively with Prog.
The band said: “Ísafold came very spontaneously to light. It felt like the spirit of Thin Lizzy paid us a visit that day. Adding a classic Phil Rudd beat to that seemed the only right thing to do.
“This is not the most typical Solstafir track but in some odd way it could be taken to represent this album.
“For such a short song, it offers many different sonic landscapes. And although we are not re-inventing the wheel and you will find many references to ‘classics’ as tributes, I find it quite different from anything that we have done before.
“That is the way, I like it and to me Ísafold is already an all-time favourite among all our tracks.”
Berdreyminn will be Solstafir’s first studio release since 2014’s Otta. Find the artwork and tracklist below, along with a full list of European tour dates.
- IO Earth begin work on new album Solitude
- 2000 Trees: Black Peaks, Gnarwolves added to 2017 lineup
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
- Metallica: Watch how Spit Out The Bone video came to life
Solstafir 2017 European tour
Jun 10: Paris, Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Brighton The Haunt, UK
Jun 12: Colchester Arts Centre, UK
Jun 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Jun 14: London Old Blue Last, UK
Jun 15: Breda Mezz, Netherlands
Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 17: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands
Jun 18: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany
Jun 19: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Jun 20: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany
Jun 21: Colmar Fete de la Musique, France
Jun 22: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France
Jun 23: Toulouse Rex, France
Jun 24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Solstafir Berdreyminn tracklist
- Silfur-Refur
- Ísafold
- Hula
- Nárós
- Hvít Sæng
- Dýrafjörður
- Ambátt
- Bláfjall