Soen share new performance video of Trials

Swedish-based prog metallers Soen have shared a new performance video of Trials, which you can watch below.

The track, and video, are taken from the band's upcoming concert film, Atlantis, which will be released through Silver Lining Music on November 18. The film was recorded in December 2021 at the world-famous Atlantis Grammofon Studio in Stockhom, Sweden, (where the band had previously hosted a livestream earlier in the year).

Atlantic sees the band - Martin Lopez (drums & percussion), Joel Ekelöf (lead vocals), Lars Enok Åhlund (guitars/piano), Cody Lee Ford (lead guitar) and Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel (bass) working together with an eight-piece orchestra as they reinterpret a host of Soen material and a surprise cover of Slipknot's Snuff.

"Freedom is not to be taken for granted, explains Lopez of Trials. "Modern society is built to entertain us and keep us passive, forgetting about the important things in life. We have to be aware of what we really value in our lives.

"The great masses are taken advantage of by a few wolves of wealth, many of whom we put in power ourselves or pay monthly subscription fees to," adds Ekelöf. "Trials talks about the desperation and anger of knowing that society is unfair and that we all contribute to something we’re against just by existing."

Soen have also announced new live dates for Europe in September, including dates in Manchester, Birmingham and London, and North America in December, the latter where the band will be special guests of Katatonia.

“It's a dream come true to finally be able to do an extensive North American tour,” enthuses Lopez. “It's a milestone for any band to tour a continent with such a rich musical history and we are very excited about finally getting to meet our North American audience. See you all there!”

Atlantis will be available as a DVD-CD with bonus footage, a double 12” limited edition vinyl, long form video, digital download and streaming.

Soen European tour dates 2022:

Sep 2: POL Gdansk Drizzly Grizzly

Sep 3: POL Warsaw Proxima

Sep 4: POL Wroclaw Akademia

Sep 6: GER Aschaffenburg Colos Saal

Sep 7: ITA Milan Magazzini Generali

Sep 8: ITA Rome Largo

Sep 9: ITA San Dona' di Piave Revolver

Sep 10: GER Munich Backstage

Sep 11: GER Berlin Fraanz

Sep1 3: GER Cologne Stollwerck

Sep 15: GER Leipzig Hellraiser

Sep 17: HUN Budapest A38

Sep 18: SLO Bratislava MMC

Sep 20: CZE Olomouc S-Klub

Sep 21: AUS Vienna Arena

Sep 22: SWI Aarau KIFF

Sep 23: FRA Strasbourg La Maison Bleue

Sep 24: FRA Paris La Maroquinerie

Sep 26: UK Manchester Rebellion

Sep 27: UK Birmingham o2 The Institute 2

Sep 28: UK London o2 Academy Islington

Sep 29: BEL Antwerp Trix

Sep 30: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij (Acoustic)

Oct 1: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

(Image credit: Silver Lining Music)

Soen: Atlantis

1. Antagonist

2. Lunacy

3. Monarch

4. Trials

5. River

6. Jinn

7. Illusion

8. Modesty

9. Lucidity

10. Savia

11. Fortune

12. Snuff

13. Lascivious

14. Lotus