Soen announce worldwide recorded live event

Swedish-based prog metallers Soen have announced that they will host a worldwide and exclusive on-demand stream recorded live event on February 18.

The band, who were forced to postpone their 2021 dates, announce their exclusive on-demand stream of Live From Atlantis Grammofon Studios which will take place on February 18th 2022 at 8:00 pm CET/EST/AEDT. The band will be performing new and unique arrangements of their material and will be backed by a classical quartet and a choir.

“This is something we have had in our minds for a very long time but never had the chance to bring to fruition till now,” says co-founding member, Martin Lopez. “We always felt that our songs have the potential of working under different arrangements and wanted to try something different, with a quartet and a choir; leaving out all the technical aspects and just focusing on the raw emotion of the songs...” furthers Lopez. “The postponement of our November dates gave us the opportunity to finally go for it, I'm extremely happy with the outcome and I know our audience will appreciate to see Soen this way.”

The event will broadcast in three different time zones and can be streamed with a valid ticket for up to 72 hours. Soen are also offering a special discount to anyone who is in possession of a valid ticket purchased for any dates of their Imperial Tour, including past shows. T&C on the eligibility of the discount can be found on the band's Facebook page.

