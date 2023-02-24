Slowthai announces UK / European UGLY tour

Slowthai has announced the UK / European leg of his 2023 UGLY tour, which will see the rapper accompanied by a full band for the first time.

The run of dates will start on September 20 in Glasgow, and see the Northampton artist continue on through Manchester, London, Birmingham, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin, before finishing on September 30 in Brussels.

Prior to the jaunt, Slowthai is setting off on a intimate UK pub tour, with tickets available for just £1. The run kicked off yesterday on February 23, and will come to an end on March 3 in his hometown of Northampton. Meanwhile, the musician will be making stops in Blackpool, Milton Keynes, London and Bath.

Tickets (opens in new tab) for the newly-announced UGLY UK/EU tour will go on sale on March 3 at 10am GMT, the same day of the release of Slowthai's forthcoming third album, which is also called UGLY.

So far from the new record, the rapper has shared I Know Nothing, Selfish and Feel Good, the latter of which was accompanied by a music video which features Slowthai surprising fans by showing up unexpectedly in their bedrooms.

Featuring additional vocals from London rapper Shygirl, Feel Good is described as "a mantra to chant with a bounce to stir your bones, wake your mind and get you back on track with living (and loving) your life."

Find tour dates below:

Feb 24: Blackpool, Bootleg Social

Feb 25: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

Mar 01: London, The George Tavern

Mar 02: Bath, Moles Club

Mar 03: Northampton, The Black Prince

Sep 30: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Sep 21: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sep 22: London Alexandra Palace

Sep 23: Birmingham O2 Academy

Sep 27: Paris Elysee Montmarte

Sep 28: Amsterdam Paradiso

Sep 29: Berlin Metropol

Sep 30: Brussels AB