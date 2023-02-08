Watch Slowthai surprise gobsmacked fans in their own homes in Feel Good video

Slowthai has shared a third single, Feel Good, from his upcoming third album UGLY, accompanied by a video which sees the Northampton rapper giving fans the surprise of their lives.

More than 4,000 Slowthai fans applied for a role in the video, which was pitched as capturing the reactions of individual fans as they listened to the song in their bedrooms: the 35 fans who were chosen to take part clearly weren't told that Slowthai would pop in for a listen too... The result is - who knew? - one of the 'feel good' videos of this or any other year.

The upbeat punky Feel Good features additional vocals from London rapper Shygirl. It's described as "a mantra to chant with a bounce to stir your bones, wake your mind and get you back on track with living (and loving) your life."

Watch the video below:

Earlier this year Slowthai brought further joy to fans by announcing a super-intimate UK tour, with tickets costing just £1.



Announcing the run, Slowthai, aka Tyron Frampton, said, "I make music for myself but I wouldn’t be where I am without my fans."

The ‘Best Night Of Your Life’ tour will launch on February 28 at the Independent pub in Sunderland, and take in shows in Blackpool, Milton Keynes, London and Bath, before wrapping at The Black Prince in Northampton on March 3.



UGLY (aka 'U Gotta Love Yourself') will be released on the same day, March 3, via Method Records.

The ‘Best Night Of Your Life’ tour dates are:



Feb 23: Sunderland, Independent

Feb 24: Blackpool, Bootleg Social

Feb 25: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

Mar 01: London, The George Tavern

Mar 02: Bath, Moles Club

Mar 03: Northampton, The Black Prince



UGLY is described as "a striking depature" for the rapper, and will see Slowthai shift into alternative rock territory, taking influence from Nirvana and Radiohead.

Speaking about the new collection, Slowthai says, "The first album [2019's Nothing Great About Britain]was the sound of where I’m from and everything I thought I knew. The second album [2021's Tyron] is what was relevant to me at that moment in time, the present. And this album is completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to... It took me 10 years to get back to where I was originally and learn that everything I believed along the way didn’t mean fuck all."