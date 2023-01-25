Slowthai is spending 24 hours inside a mirrored box to promote his new single Selfish, and you can watch him right now on YouTube

By Paul Brannigan
As an exercise in patience and self reflection, Slowthai is spending 24 inside a large mirrored box, and for the next 22 hours, you can watch

(Image credit: slowthai Youtube)

In one of the more unsual ways to promote a new single/album, rapper Slowthai is spending today (January 25) inside a custom-built room fitted floor-to-ceiling with two-way mirrors as a reference to his new single Selfish/forthcoming third album UGLY.

The Northampton rapper, real name Tyron Frampton, is streaming his day right now on YouTube, and you can check in on his progress right now, below.

A caption below the livestream reads: "AS AN EXERCISE OF PATIENCE AND SELF REFLECTION, slowthai ATTEMPTS TO SPEND 24 HOURS IN A MIRRORED BOX. WITH JUST PAINT, PAPER AND NOTHING TO LOOK AT BUT HIMSELF."

UGLY, set for release on March 3 via Method Records, is described as "a striking depature" for the rapper, and will see Slowthai shift into alternative rock territory, taking influence from Nirvana and Radiohead, and singing as well as rapping, as evidenced on the abrasive Selfish.

Speaking about the new album, with its title standing for ‘U Gotta Love Yourself’, Slowthai says, “The first album [2019's Nothing Great About Britain]was the sound of where I’m from and everything I thought I knew. The second album [2021's Tyron] is what was relevant to me at that moment in time, the present. And this album is completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.”

“I didn’t have a care in the world when I was rolling around with my friends in a 306 and falling in love,” he says. “Now I have to think twice about what I say, but why? The fear of not being liked? Who gives a fuck? I wish I’d come to the epiphany quicker. It took me 10 years to get back to where I was originally and learn that everything I believed along the way didn’t mean fuck all.” 

Produced by Speedy Wunderground boss Dan Carey, UGLY features a guest appearance from Dublin post-punks Fontaines D.C. on the title track. 

The tracklist for UGLY is:

1. Yum
2. Selfish
3. Sooner
4. Feel Good
5. Never Again
6. Fuck It Puppet
7. HAPPY
8. UGLY
9. Falling
10. Wotz Funny
11. Tourniquet
12. 25% Club

