Slipknot to stream 2019 Download set this evening

Slipknot have announced they'll stream last year's headline set from Download Festival this evening. The stream will go live on the Knotfest website at 11pm GMT (6pm EDT/3pm PDT).

The broadcast will also include a chat with Slipknot bassist V-Man, and see the launch of some new band merchandise. 10% of the profits will be donated To COVID-19 relief.

Knotfest.com have already broadcast performances from Lamb Of God and Megadeth.

In December, Slipknot revealed that they're bringing Knotfest to the UK later this year. It'll take place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 22. Slipknot will play a headline set at the event, which is billed as “a mind-altering collision of music, art and culture." Tickets are on sale now.

Also on the horizon is Knotfest At Sea, which is due to set sail from Barcelona in Spain on August 10, visit Naples in Italy, and return to port on August 14, with Slipknot confirmed to play two sets onboard the ship.

Among the bands confirmed for the cruise are Behemoth, Anthrax, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token. Reservations are now being taken.