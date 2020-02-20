Slipknot reveal first Knotfest At Sea lineup

In November last year, Slipknot announced the first details about their inaugural Knotfest At Sea cruise.

Knotfest At Sea will set sail from Barcelona in Spain on August 10, visit Naples in Italy, and return to port on August 14, with Slipknot confirmed to play two sets onboard the ship.

And today, the first eight artists who will be joining Corey Taylor and co. have been announced, and they are Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token, with more to be announced in due course.

Behemoth frontman Nergal says: “Maggots and Legions! Our momentous tour with Slipknot comes to an end in a few days and it’s been our biggest in Europe to date! But I’m beyond excited that our comradeship with Slipknot ain’t over yet… for we're teaming up with them again for Knotfest At Sea! We look forward to feasting again this summer!"

Devildriver vocalist Dez Fafara adds: “DevilDriver is extremely honoured to be asked to play the first Knotfest At Sea cruise! We cannot wait to sail the high seas together with Slipknot and this killer lineup of bands. So raise the skull and crossbones and prepare for a party at sea.”

And that’s not all, as today some of the onboard experiences have been announced.

Not only will there be a Q&A with members of Slipknot, but Sid Wilson will host a DJ/MC set and Mick Thomson will take part in a signing session.

There will also be a Slipknot Whiskey Tasting And Discussion with Clown, a drum workshop with Jay Weinberg and a bass clinic with VMan, a solo performance from Corey Taylor, while Slipknot memorabilia showcasing their career from the last 20 years will be on display throughout the ship.

Tickets for Knotfest At Sea are on sale now from the official website.

Slipknot’s European tour will come to an end in Helsinki on February 24, with the band then visiting Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, before their Knotfest Roadshow tour across North America throughout May and June with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

Slipknot will return to Europe over the summer for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

(Image credit: Slipknot/Knotfest)