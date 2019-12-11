Slipknot confirm Knotfest is coming to the UK in 2020

Slipknot have revealed they are bringing Knotfest to the UK in 2020.

The news comes just weeks after the band confirmed the initial details of Knotfest At Sea, with the UK date taking place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 22.

Slipknot will play a headline set, while a list of other artists taking part will be revealed early next year along with on-site activities for the event, which is billed as “a mind-altering collision of music, art and culture."

It’ll be the Iowa outfit’s first show at the venue since their appearance there in 2001 when they were part of Ozzfest.

Members of Slipknot’s official Outside The 9 fan club will have a first access pre-sale from 10am GMT on December 19.

The cruise and UK festival are further expansions of Knotfest, with the Knotfest Roadshow travelling across North America back in the summer.

Speaking in June this year, Slipknot’s manager Cory Brennan of 5B Management hinted that the festival could tour across Europe, as demand was growing ahead of the release of Slipknot’s latest album We Are Not Your Kind.

Slipknot have now wrapped up their 2019 plans, but will return to the UK and Europe in early 2020.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour

Jan 14: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 20: Sheffield Flydsa Arena, UK

Jan 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 24: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jan 25: London The O2, UK

Jan 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jan 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jan 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Feb 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 02: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Feb 04: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Feb 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 08: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Feb 09: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 11: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Feb 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Feb 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Feb 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland