Slipknot release 8 minute Joey Jordison tribute video

Slipknot have released an eight-and-a-half minute video paying tribute to their former drummer Joey Jordison, whose death was announced earlier this week.

The video features photos, live clips, candid backstage footage, and interviews with Jordison, and starts with a statement from the band. Watch it below.

The statement reads: "Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss. Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back. Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey."

Jordison joined Slipknot in 1995 and left in 2013, fired as the band were gearing up to record .5: The Gray Chapter.

In 2016, at the Metal Hammer Awards in London, he told the audience, "Toward the end of my career in Slipknot I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis. I lost my legs. I couldn’t play any more. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I don’t wish on my worst enemy.

“I got myself back up, and I got myself in the gym, and I got myself back in therapy to beat this fucking shit. If I can do it, you can do it. To people with multiple sclerosis, transverse myelitis or anything like that, I’m living proof that you can beat that shit."

In the immediate wake of Jordison's death, Slipknot and band members Corey Taylor, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and Jim Root posted images on social media featuring solid blocks of black colour to acknowledge his passing.