Joey Jordison’s original Slipknot logo design revealed via social media

Joey Jordison’s family have shared the drummer’s original design of the Slipknot logo.

Jordison, who died of undisclosed causes in 2021 at the age of 46, was a founding member of the nu metal nine-piece and served as a key songwriter. He was also a visual artist for the Iowans in their earliest days, having come up with both their iconic logo and ‘tribal’-esque S symbol.

Over the weekend, the Instagram account ‘joeyjordisonfamily’, which according to its biography section was “created by the family of Joey Jordison to celebrate his life and legacy”, posted the drummer’s initial sketch for the logo, and it turns out it’s gone largely unchanged from that first mock-up. Take a look below.

From that early draft, Slipknot’s logo has appeared on albums from their 1999 self-titled breakthrough all the way to latest The End, So Far, which came out one year after Jordison’s passing. The drummer was dismissed from the band in 2013 and, after revealing in 2016 that he’d been living with the neurological disease acute transverse myelitis, died in his sleep on July 26, 2021.

Around the time of its release, Slipknot dedicated The End, So Far to Jordison’s memory. In June 2023, the drummer’s estate sued the band, accusing them of profiting off his death. They also alleged that Slipknot had failed to return “at least 22 items” belonging to the drummer, despite the band promising to give back all of his personal effects. In September 2024, the suit was settled.

Outside of Slipknot, Jordison drummed for the bands Murderdolls, Sinsaenum, Scar The Martyr and Vimic. He was replaced in Slipknot by Jay Weinberg, son of Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band’s Max Weinberg, who was himself replaced by ex-Sepultura sticksman Eloy Casagrande last year.

In September, percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan told Knotfest that Jordison may have rejoined Slipknot were it not for his death. “There might have been a chance we would have gotten back together,” he said. “I don’t know. I can’t tell you yes or no, but there’s a better chance [of] yes [than] not because of friendship and growing older and talking and being able to understand things.”

