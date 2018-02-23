Slayer look back at their career in new video documentary

Slayer have released the first part of a video documentary showing the band reflecting on their 37-year career.

Slayer announced last month that they would head out on the road one last time, with Kerry King, Tom Araya, Paul Bostaph and Gary Holt lining up 26 dates across North America on what is expected to be the start of a world tour.

And in the new video, King and Araya look back at how the band first came together, while Bostaph and Holt recall where they were when they heard Slayer for the first time.

Slayer will be joined on the North American leg of their tour by Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Behemoth and Testament.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Slayer’s final tour - North American leg

May 10: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

May 11: Irvince FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

May 13: Sacramento Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo, CA

May 16: Vancouver PNE forum, BC

May 17: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

May 19: Calgary Big Four, AL

May 20: Edmonton Shaw Centre, AB

May 22: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

May 24: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

May 25: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

May 27: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

May 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

May 30: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Jun 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Jun 02: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jun 04: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Jun 06: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 07: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 09: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jun 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 12: Virginia Beach VUHL Amphitheatre, VA

Jun 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 15: Orlando Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 17: Houston Smart Financial Center, TX

Jun 19: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Jun 20: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

