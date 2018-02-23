Trending

Behemoth reveal new live package Messe Noire

Behemoth will release live package Messe Noire on Blu-ray, DVD and CD in April - watch first trailer

Behemoth have announced that they’ll release a live package later this year.

Titled Messe Noire, it will arrive on April 13 on Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD and was captured during the band’s set at Progresja, in Warsaw, Poland, on October 8, 2016.

The Dariusz Szermanowicz-directed film contains 150 minutes of live footage, while bonus features include Messe Noire: Live Assault – an official bootleg captured at the Brutal Assault Festival 2016, and The Satanist: Cinematic Archive, which will also feature the music video for O Father, O Satan, O Sun.

Messe Noire is available for pre-order in a variety of packages from the official Behemoth online store.

The band have also released a trailer which can be found below, along with the Messe Noire cover art and tracklist.

The Polish outfit are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist and will head out on the road from May.

Behemoth Messe Noire contents

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

  1. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
  2. Furor Divinus
  3. Messe Noire
  4. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
  5. Amen
  6. The Satanist
  7. Ben Sahar
  8. In The Absence Ov Light
  9. O Father O Satan O Sun!
  10. Ov Fire And The Void
  11. Conquer All
  12. Pure Evil And Hate
  13. At The Left Hand Ov God
  14. Slaves Shall Serve
  15. Chant For Ezkaton 2000

Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016)

  1. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
  2. Furor Divinus
  3. Messe Noire
  4. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
  5. Amen
  6. The Satanist
  7. Ben Sahar
  8. In The Absence Ov Light
  9. O Father O Satan O Sun!
  10. Ov Fire And The Void
  11. Conquer All
  12. Chant For Ezkaton 2000

The Satanist: Cinematic Archive

  1. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
  2. Messe Noire
  3. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
  4. The Satanist
  5. Ben Sahar
  6. O Father O Satan O Sun!

CD

  1. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
  2. Furor Divinus
  3. Messe Noire
  4. Ora Pro Nobis Luficer
  5. Amen
  6. The Satanist
  7. Ben Sahar
  8. In The Absence Ov Light
  9. O Father O Satan O Sun!

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMPulp Summer SlamManila, Philippines
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00PMValley View Casino CenterSan Diego, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5:00PMFivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 5:00PMPapa Murphy's ParkSacramento, United States
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:00PMPacific ColiseumVancouver, Canada
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5:00PMSouth Okanagan Events CentrePenticton, Canada
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:00PMBig FourCalgary, Canada
Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5:00PMShaw CentreEdmonton, Canada
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5:00PMBell MTS CentreWinnipeg, Canada
Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00PMThe ArmoryMinneapolis, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PMHollywood Casino AmphitheatreChicago, United States
Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:00PMMichigan Lottery AmphitheatreDetroit, United States
Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:00PMBudweiser StageToronto, Canada
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00PMPlace BellLaval, Canada
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00PMMohegan SunUncasville, United States
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:00PMPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel, United States
Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00PMSantander ArenaReading, United States
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00PMRiverbend Music CenterCincinnati, United States
Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5:00PMBlossom Music CenterCuyahoga Falls, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00PMKeyBank PavilionPittsburgh, United States
Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:00PMJiffy Lube LiveBristow, United States
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:00PMVUHL AmphitheaterVirginia Beach, United States
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PMPNC Music PavilionCharlotte, United States
Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00PMOrlando AmphitheaterOrlando, United States
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 5:00PMSmart Financial CentreHouston, United States
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00PMThe Bomb FactoryDallas, United States
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 5:00PMAustin 360 AmphitheaterAustin, United States
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PMGefle Metal FestGavle, Sweden
Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PMIlosaarirockJoensuu, Finland
Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00PMMetaldaysTolmin, Slovenia
Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PMWacken Open AirWacken, Germany
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PMBrutal Assault FestivalJaromer, Czech Republic
Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PMInto The GraveLeeuwarden, Netherlands
Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 7:00PMAlcatraz Metal FestivalKortrijk, Belgium
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PMSummer BreezeSinbronn, Germany

