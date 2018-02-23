Behemoth reveal new live package Messe Noire

Behemoth have announced that they’ll release a live package later this year.
Titled Messe Noire, it will arrive on April 13 on Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD and was captured during the band’s set at Progresja, in Warsaw, Poland, on October 8, 2016.
The Dariusz Szermanowicz-directed film contains 150 minutes of live footage, while bonus features include Messe Noire: Live Assault – an official bootleg captured at the Brutal Assault Festival 2016, and The Satanist: Cinematic Archive, which will also feature the music video for O Father, O Satan, O Sun.
Messe Noire is available for pre-order in a variety of packages from the official Behemoth online store.
The band have also released a trailer which can be found below, along with the Messe Noire cover art and tracklist.
The Polish outfit are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist and will head out on the road from May.
- Behemoth bring in children’s choir for new studio album
- Nightwish star in the new Metal Hammer – celebrating the women who define metal
- The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
- Episode 3 of the Metal Hammer Podcast is now on iTunes!
Behemoth Messe Noire contents
Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)
- Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
- Furor Divinus
- Messe Noire
- Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
- Amen
- The Satanist
- Ben Sahar
- In The Absence Ov Light
- O Father O Satan O Sun!
- Ov Fire And The Void
- Conquer All
- Pure Evil And Hate
- At The Left Hand Ov God
- Slaves Shall Serve
- Chant For Ezkaton 2000
Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016)
- Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
- Furor Divinus
- Messe Noire
- Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
- Amen
- The Satanist
- Ben Sahar
- In The Absence Ov Light
- O Father O Satan O Sun!
- Ov Fire And The Void
- Conquer All
- Chant For Ezkaton 2000
The Satanist: Cinematic Archive
- Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
- Messe Noire
- Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
- The Satanist
- Ben Sahar
- O Father O Satan O Sun!
CD
- Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
- Furor Divinus
- Messe Noire
- Ora Pro Nobis Luficer
- Amen
- The Satanist
- Ben Sahar
- In The Absence Ov Light
- O Father O Satan O Sun!
Tour Dates
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pulp Summer Slam
|Manila, Philippines
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Valley View Casino Center
|San Diego, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5:00PM
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Irvine, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Papa Murphy's Park
|Sacramento, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Pacific Coliseum
|Vancouver, Canada
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5:00PM
|South Okanagan Events Centre
|Penticton, Canada
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Big Four
|Calgary, Canada
|Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Shaw Centre
|Edmonton, Canada
|Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Bell MTS Centre
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Chicago, United States
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
|Detroit, United States
|Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Place Bell
|Laval, Canada
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Mohegan Sun
|Uncasville, United States
|Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:00PM
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel, United States
|Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Santander Arena
|Reading, United States
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Riverbend Music Center
|Cincinnati, United States
|Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Blossom Music Center
|Cuyahoga Falls, United States
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00PM
|KeyBank Pavilion
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Bristow, United States
|Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:00PM
|VUHL Amphitheater
|Virginia Beach, United States
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PM
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte, United States
|Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Orlando Amphitheater
|Orlando, United States
|Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Smart Financial Centre
|Houston, United States
|Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Bomb Factory
|Dallas, United States
|Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Austin 360 Amphitheater
|Austin, United States
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gefle Metal Fest
|Gavle, Sweden
|Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ilosaarirock
|Joensuu, Finland
|Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metaldays
|Tolmin, Slovenia
|Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wacken Open Air
|Wacken, Germany
|Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Brutal Assault Festival
|Jaromer, Czech Republic
|Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Into The Grave
|Leeuwarden, Netherlands
|Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Alcatraz Metal Festival
|Kortrijk, Belgium
|Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Summer Breeze
|Sinbronn, Germany