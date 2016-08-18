Slaves issue video for Spit It Out and announce UK tour

Slaves have released a video for their track Spit It Out and announced a November UK tour.
Spit It Out is taken from the British punk duo’s upcoming second album Take Control, released on September 30 via Virgin EMI.
Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent previously said the follow-up to 2015’s debut album Are You Satisfied? is heavier, and compared it to a planned pregnancy.
Vincent commented: “It’s like the difference between accidentally having a baby and planning a baby. You know how some bands go away and say they’re gonna get in the studio and see what happens? We were like, ‘We’re gonna make an album, and it’s gonna be like this.’”
The UK tour kicks off in Bexhill De La Warr on November 10 and finishes in London on November 30.
Asked by TeamRock earlier this year to describe what punk means to Slaves, Holman said: “People have got to put you in a box somehow. Punk is an attitude, but it’s also something that’s been and gone. We’re on to something new I think.
“We’re more than happy to be related back to punk because we’re definitely influenced and inspired by it, but it’s something more than that for us.“
Take Control is available for pre-order now in a variety of formats and bundles. It includes a guest appearance from Beastie Boys star Mike D on the track Consume Or Be Consumed.
Slaves UK tour 2016
Nov 10: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
Nov 11: Exeter Great Hall
Nov 13: Cardiff University Great Hall
Nov 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Nov 15: Leeds O2 Academy
Nov 17: Newcastle O2 Academy
Nov 18: Glasgow Barrowland
Nov 19: Birmingham O2 Academy
Nov 21: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 22: Leicester O2 Academy
Nov 23: Nottingham Rock City
Nov 25: Sheffield O2 Academy
Nov 26: Manchester Albert Hall
Nov 29: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Nov 30: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Slaves Take Control tracklist
- Spit It Out
- Hypnotised
- Consume Or Be Consumed ft. Mike D
- Take Control
- Mr Industry (Skit)
- Rich Man
- Play Dead
- Lies
- Fuck The Hi-Hat
- Gary (Skit)
- People That You Meet
- Steer Clear ft. Baxter Dury
- Cold Hard Floor
- STD’s/PHD’s
- Angelica
- Same Again