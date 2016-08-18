Slaves issue video for Spit It Out and announce UK tour

Slaves have released a video for their track Spit It Out and announced a November UK tour.

Spit It Out is taken from the British punk duo’s upcoming second album Take Control, released on September 30 via Virgin EMI.

Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent previously said the follow-up to 2015’s debut album Are You Satisfied? is heavier, and compared it to a planned pregnancy.

Vincent commented: “It’s like the difference between accidentally having a baby and planning a baby. You know how some bands go away and say they’re gonna get in the studio and see what happens? We were like, ‘We’re gonna make an album, and it’s gonna be like this.’”

The UK tour kicks off in Bexhill De La Warr on November 10 and finishes in London on November 30.

Asked by TeamRock earlier this year to describe what punk means to Slaves, Holman said: “People have got to put you in a box somehow. Punk is an attitude, but it’s also something that’s been and gone. We’re on to something new I think.

“We’re more than happy to be related back to punk because we’re definitely influenced and inspired by it, but it’s something more than that for us.“

Take Control is available for pre-order now in a variety of formats and bundles. It includes a guest appearance from Beastie Boys star Mike D on the track Consume Or Be Consumed.

Slaves UK tour 2016

Nov 10: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Nov 11: Exeter Great Hall

Nov 13: Cardiff University Great Hall

Nov 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 15: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 17: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 18: Glasgow Barrowland

Nov 19: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 21: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 22: Leicester O2 Academy

Nov 23: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 25: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 26: Manchester Albert Hall

Nov 29: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Nov 30: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Slaves Take Control album art

Slaves Take Control tracklist

Spit It Out Hypnotised Consume Or Be Consumed ft. Mike D Take Control Mr Industry (Skit) Rich Man Play Dead Lies Fuck The Hi-Hat Gary (Skit) People That You Meet Steer Clear ft. Baxter Dury Cold Hard Floor STD’s/PHD’s Angelica Same Again

