Slaves compare 2nd album to 'planned pregnancy'

Slaves say their upcoming second album is in the bag and that it is heavier than last year’s debut Are You Satisfied?

The British two-piece told TeamRock back in January that their second effort would definitely be released in 2016, and they now reveal that all that’s left to be decided is track order and artwork.

Drummer Isaac Holman tells DIY: “It’s just the finishing touches now. It’s about concentrating on artwork and tracklisting, things like that.”

Guitarist Laurie Vincent adds: “We did hand it over to our label and they were like, ‘This is really heavy’. We don’t think it’s that heavy, but everyone who hears it has said it’s punk. To me, it’s like if you blended the first EP, the last album and added a bit of new stuff. It’s got a bit for everyone.”

Slaves add that while it isn’t a concept album, they had a definite vision for the as-yet-untitled record.

Vincent adds: “It’s like the difference between accidentally having a baby and planning a baby. You know how some bands go away and say they’re gonna get in the studio and see what happens? We were like, ‘We’re gonna make an album, and it’s gonna be like this.’ It wasn’t a concept album as much as a planned pregnancy.”

Slaves will play at the Rock en Seine festival in France this month and at Texas’ Austin City Limits event in October.

Slaves: Just call us primal